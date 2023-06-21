MCD to rope in govt veterinary hospitals, NGOs to solve issues related to stray dogs

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will form committees in government veterinary hospitals that will work with “dog lovers” to resolve the problems of stray and abandoned animals in Delhi, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on Tuesday.

The MCD will also ensure that NGOs do not face any problems and steps will be taken to address issues linked to stray dog population like ensuring proper sterilisation and treatment.

For a permanent solution to the issues related to the issue of street dogs in Delhi, Oberoi held a meeting with the officials of the Veterinary Department and NGOs at MCD Headquarters on Tuesday.

“Oberoi shared (in the meeting) that committees will be formed in government veterinary hospitals to solve the problems of these abandoned and stray animals in Delhi,” the MCD said in a statement.

“These committees will work with the dog lovers of the area to solve the issues pertaining to the dog population. This will help in the treatment and sterilization of street dogs as well,” it added.

Oberoi suggested the involvement of “dog lovers” to help with the sterilisation campaign. She also stressed the need to increase public participation in the “ABC” (Animal Birth Control) programme.

“Dr. Shelly Oberoi stated that to solve the issue of street dogs, three elements – workers, participation and infrastructure – are necessary.

“To solve the issues of street dogs in Delhi, MCD will ensure that NGOs do not face any problems. People’s notion that street dogs are not treated properly while sterilising them will be changed in the process,” the statement read.