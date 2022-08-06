McDonald’s worker shot in spat over cold french fries dies

By IANS Published: Updated On - 10:00 AM, Sat - 6 August 22

New York: A McDonald’s worker in New York’s Brooklyn who was shot point-blank in a spat over cold french fries has died, police said.

Following the Monday night shooting, Matthew Webb, 23, had been on life support at Brookdale Hospital and died on Friday, reports dpa news agency citing the police as saying.

The suspect, Michael Morgan, 20, accused of shooting the fast-food worker in the face because he was mad about how the restaurant handled his mother’s fry order, is expected to be charged with murder.

“The people are anticipating homicide charges in this case, given the victim is currently on life support,” Assistant District Attorney Luis Paternina said at Morgan’s Thursday arraignment, apparently unaware Webb had already died.

“So, essentially, the victim’s family is waiting to make a difficult decision about taking the victim off life support.”

Morgan, 20, was initially charged with attempted murder in Webb’s shooting, and with murder, for a 2020 shooting he confessed to after his arrest, authorities said.

Morgan tried to cover up his most recent crime, disposing of evidence that included the clothes he wore when pulling the trigger, Paternina charged.

The shooting happened when Morgan showed up the McDonald’s on Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant after hearing his mother’s complaints about cold fries during a FaceTime chat between the two, according to authorities.

Video surveillance showed Morgan punching Webb in the face, knocking the worker to the ground before pulling the weapon and pumping a bullet into the victim’s neck on the sidewalk outside the McDonald’s, authorities said.

Morgan admitted to getting the gun from a friend in his apartment building, Paternina said.

Parternina said Morgan’s girlfriend, 18-year-old Camellia Dunlap, admitted in a videotaped interview to handing him the weapon.

Dunlap was arrested alongside Morgan inside the accused shooter’s home.

“She was holding the gun for him,” said Paternina.

Dunlap, who was charged with felony weapon possession, was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail.

The previous murder that Morgan confessed to occurred on October 21, 2020, just six blocks from the McDonald’s where he shot Webb.

The victim Kevin Holloman, 28, was however not Morgan’s intended target, the prosecutor said.