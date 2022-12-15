MCEME holds 102nd convocation ceremony in Secunderabad

Lieutenant General JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME, and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME, exhorted the graduating officers to be constantly aware of the rapid technological challenges manifesting in the modern-day battlefield.

Lt Gen JS Sidana, Commandant, MCEME & Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME addressing the gathering at the 102nd Convocation ceremony conducted at Military College of EME in Secunderabad on 15 Dec 2022.

Hyderabad: The 102nd Convocation Ceremony was held at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, conferring engineering degrees to 36 Officers of Degree Engineering Course DE-103 and Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-38).

The DG EME Trophy and GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Trophy and Book Prize for the best all-round student officer in the DE-103 and TES 38 courses were awarded to Captain Bishal Paul and Lieutenant KV Karthik respectively, while the DG EME Gold Medals for standing first in the overall order of merit were awarded to Captain Anmol Sharma and Lieutenant Mayur V Patil.

The convocation was followed by a project display wherein the officers displayed innovative projects developed by them during their B Tech course.