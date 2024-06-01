Medak Additional Collector Ramesh Babu retires

Hailing his services during a farewell meeting on Friday night by the District Officer's Welfare Association, Collector Rahul Raj said people of Medak will remember him for his services during the past three years.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 03:35 PM

Additional Collector Ramesh Babu is being felicitated in Medak on Friday.

Medak: The district Additional Collector (Local Bodies) G. Ramesh Babu retired from service after a career spanning over four decades, here on Friday.

Ramesh Babu thanked officers, staff, public representatives and officials for their cooperation during his 40-year career in different capacities.

His wife Srilatha, children Gouthami, Priyanka and Kapil attended the meeting.