Medak candidates worried as migrant workers preparing to go home

Patancheru assembly segment has 4.13 lakh voters out of 18.20 lakh votes in the Medak Lok Sabha Constituency. No other assembly segment has more than 3 lakh votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 10:04 PM

Sangareddy: Candidates in Medak Lok Sabha constituency, which has a large presence of migrant workers, are a worried lot as the elections in other States are also scheduled to be held on May 13. Patancheru assembly segment has 4.13 lakh voters out of 18.20 lakh votes in the Medak Lok Sabha Constituency. No other assembly segment has more than 3 lakh votes.

Not only in Patancheru, but a good number of migrant workers are also living in Gajwel and Narsapur assembly segments. Many migrant workers from Odisha, Maharastra, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country have been living here for quite a long time and have got enrolled as voters here. However, with voting in Andhra Pradesh, some constituencies of Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharastra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal also scheduled in May, the candidates were worried as many migrant workers are preparing to leave for their native States to vote there. Candidates in those State have reportedly arranged transportation by booking train tickets and arranging other modes of transportation for these migrant workers.

Candidates in Medak are now were calculating how this would influence the outcome of the election here. Many workers from the above States were working in Pashamylaram Industrial Area and Patancheru Industrial Area, while most of the workers employed in the construction industry were also from north India. The simultaneous elections in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is also likely to have an impact on the voting percentage in Patancheru because a good percentage of residents in Patancheru are natives of Andhra Pradesh. Many of them were expected to leave for Andhra Pradesh on polling day because the assembly election is fought keenly in the neighbouring State. In the wake of these developments, the voting percentage is expected to dip in Patancheru assembly segment in particular, they feel.