USAID and Vignan’s Foundation collaborate to mitigate climate change

The nursery will contribute to local and national climate change mitigation goals by boosting plant production to sequester carbon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research on Friday launched a new, cutting-edge tree nursery at Vadlamudi, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh.

The nursery will contribute to local and national climate change mitigation goals by boosting plant production to sequester carbon, while harnessing the latest agroforestry tools to bolster the resilience of Andhra Pradesh’s farming system.

The high-tech nursery is set to become a central hub in the State for large-scale propagation of indigenous tree species, with the capacity to produce one million healthy plants annually, adding to the state’s carbon sink.

USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy said the collaboration builds upon decades of US-India cooperation, now advancing shared global development priorities, particularly mitigating climate change by investing in climate-smart agriculture practices.

Vignan’s Foundation for Science, Technology and Research Chairman and Chancellor Lavu Rathaiah said Vignan’s Foundation is committed to strengthening the science of plant propagation and best practices in nursery management.