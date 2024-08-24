Medak: Schoolgirl dies from snake bite in Kowdipally

A common krait entered her house and bit her while she was fast asleep. Her parents woke up when she was in pain and discovered the snake in her bed.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 August 2024, 11:25 AM

Representational Image

Medak: In a tragic incident, a schoolgoing girl died of a snake bite at Bujirampet in Kowdipally mandal in the early hours of Saturday. The victim was Tondri Vaishnavi (12).

They took her to hospital after killing it. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment a couple of hours later. A case was registered.