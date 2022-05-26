Medak: Two miscreants steal Rs 6.70 lakh from moped dicky

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:30 PM, Thu - 26 May 22

Miscreant captured in CCTV.

Medak: Two unidentified persons stole Rs 6.70 lakh in cash from a moped dickey when the vehicle was it was parked on the station road in Chegunta on Thursday.

Police said Chinthala Sridevi of Makka Rajapet village was working as a SBI service provider. Since the paddy farmers have got money in their accounts, Sridevi asked her son Vinod Kumar to get the cash SBI bank branch in Chegunta.

After withdrawing the cash, Vinod put it in his vehicle dicky and locked it. On his way to home, Vinod stopped at a shop to buy some groceries when two miscreants who were apparently following him broke open the dicky and took away cash.

After noticing the dicky lock broken, Vinod called the police. The police found the two persons following him from the bank and removing the cash from the two wheeler after examining the CCTV footage. A case was registered and the hunt is on to nab the accused.

