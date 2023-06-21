Medics fear Covid vaccine link to cricketer Shane Warne’s sudden death

Many people have privately raised concerns regarding the cause of Shane Warne's death at such a young age

By PTI Published Date - 06:20 AM, Wed - 21 June 23

File Photo

London: A leading UK-based Indian-origin consultant cardiologist and an Australian medic said on Tuesday that they fear the sudden death last year of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne may have been precipitated by the COVID mRNA vaccine that he had taken approximately nine months prior.

Cardiologists Dr Aseem Malhotra and Dr Chris Neil, who is also President of the Australian Medical Professionals’ Society (AMPS), said the post-mortem findings for Warne, 52, revealed coronary atherosclerosis or heart disease.

They said their research shows that a COVID mRNA vaccine can cause a rapid acceleration of coronary disease, especially in those that may already have undetected mild heart disease.

“It’s quite unusual for former international sportsmen to suffer a sudden cardiac death at such a young age, 52,” said Dr Malhotra.

“At the same time, we also know Shane didn’t have the healthiest lifestyle in recent years, being both overweight and a smoker. It’s likely that some mild underlying furring of his arteries – as I’ve seen with my own patients and how my own father died – rapidly progressed in the months after he received two doses of the Pfizer mRNA COVID vaccine,” he said.

Warne, a leg spin bowler, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Thailand in March last year. Malhotra points to published research which shows the plausible biological mechanism of “mild underlying furring” occurring through increasing coronary inflammation that can last for months after the vaccine has been administered.

“The evidence for common and serious adverse cardiac effects from these jabs is overwhelming, and I have no doubt that a major contributor to the excess deaths we are seeing around the world, including Australia, is because of the COVID mRNA vaccines,” he said.

“There needs to be an immediate suspension of their use worldwide pending an investigation to stop further people being harmed and dying unnecessarily,” added Malhotra.

Australia-based Dr Neil also said that after critically appraising all the evidence, it became “clear” to him that the COVID vaccines can adversely affect the cardiovascular system in more ways than just myocarditis and pericarditis or forms of heart inflammation.

“Looking at the data, 20 per cent of all notifications of heart attacks as suspected drug reactions ever reported to the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration] over 52 years have nominated a COVID vaccine as the suspected medicine. Most of these reports were made by doctors, so we know that many – including cardiologists – are concerned,” said Neil.

“These signals are a call for critical attention, and we will be releasing a series of pharmacovigilance reports, starting with one on cardiovascular adverse events,” he said.

Former England cricketer and Indian Premier League (IPL) regular Dimitri

Mascarenhas reacted to the news about Warne, whom he described as his “best friend”.

“Shane was my best friend. I’m shocked and saddened to learn that his death was entirely preventable,” said Mascarenhas.

“If he’d not taken the COVID vaccine, he’d likely still be alive today. He wouldn’t want others to be harmed, so I fully support these doctors’ calls for an immediate suspension of these jabs in Australia and around the world,” he said.

In the UK, Conservative Party MP Andrew Bridgen also backed the call for the suspension of vaccines until deeper research is conducted.

“Many people have privately raised concerns regarding the cause of Shane Warne’s death at such a young age, however this new analysis from eminent expert cardiologists linking it to the COVID vaccination must now be a wake-up call for world health authorities,” said Bridgen.