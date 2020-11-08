Medvedev beats Zverev to win Paris Masters title

The Russian was on top form in a high-quality encounter, winning 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to secure his first trophy of the season and the eighth of his career.

Paris:Third seed Daniil Medvedev claimed his first Paris Masters title at Bercy Arena on Sunday by battling back from a set down to beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

“It’s great, I’m really happy. As I always say, I don’t always show this after matches, but I’m always happy to win,” said Medvedev after securing his third Masters title. Both players will now turn their attentions to the ATP Tour Finals in London, an event won by Zverev in 2018.

Medvedev has had an up-and-down season, but was at his best this week in Paris, continuing his magnificent record on hard courts — all of his ATP titles have come on the surface.

“Before this tournament I wasn’t in great form, zero finals this year and I was crying, well complaining, to my wife, ‘Oh my God, I don’t have the level, not playing well, not even any finals’,” he said.

“But now, three Masters titles, it’s great. I have had the level this week. I managed to keep the pressure on and in the end I broke his level a little bit.” Fourth seed Zverev, who was bidding for a third straight tournament victory after back-to-back success on home soil in Cologne, remains without a Masters title since the 2018 Madrid Open after seeing his 12-match winning streak ended.