Meet Hyderabad’s Mahima Datla, richest woman in Telangana and Andhra

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:09 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

The 45-year-old, who has a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration Management from Webster University, London, has been with Biological E since 2001.

Hyderabad: Managing Director of Biological E. Limited, Mahima Datla and family of Biological E, has emerged as the richest woman in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Her fortune amounted to Rs 8,700 crore, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 which was released on Wednesday.

The list is a compilation of individuals in the country with a wealth of Rs 1,000 crore or more. Mahima is in the 10th position when it comes to the overall list of both states.

Founded in 1953 by her grandfathers as Biological Products Pvt Ltd GAN Raju and DVK Raju, the company started by manufacturing Heparin, a drug to prevent blood clots.

Mahima took over as the managing director of the company after the death of her father in 2013. Since she joined the company in 2001, she has been strengthening the company’s presence in vaccines. The firm also came up with CORBEVAX, India’s first indigenously developed protein sub-unit Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 78 individuals from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh figure in this year’s Hurun India Rich List. The cumulative wealth registered a 3 per cent increase compared to last year, the report said.