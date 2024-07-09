United Telugu Hindu Organisation celebrates 8th Annual Family Shibir in London

The event began with an address by social activist and Yogi, Kiran Chukkapalli, who spoke about the Hindu refugee crisis and the socio-economic development initiatives of his non-profit organization, “Think Peace.”

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 07:29 PM

Dr. Madhukar Ambekar and Shrimati Dr. Vidhula Ambekar,with Yogi Kiran Chukkapalli

Hyderabad: The United Telugu Hindu Organisation (UTHO) celebrated its 8th Annual Family Shibir in Harrow, London, with distinguished guests Dr. Madhukar Ambekar and Shrimati Dr. Vidhula Ambekar attending the event.

The theme for this year’s celebration, “Valour,” was reflected in various activities including games, songs, and discussions.

As part of the theme, Santosh Patil, a member of Insight UK, provided an explanation of the Hindu Manifesto to the attendees.

Cultural programs were a highlight of the event, featuring enactments of significant events from the Ramayana.

Children were engaged in learning ‘shlokas’ reading Ramayana stories, and also performed the Shri Rama Pattabhishekam ceremony dressed as characters from the epic.

Over 100 families gathered from various parts of the country took part in the event