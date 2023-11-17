Mega Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis begins from November 18

Under the auspices of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF), the tournament promises a captivating blend of international sporting spirit and local hospitality.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:19 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Under the auspices of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF), the tournament promises a captivating blend of international sporting spirit and local hospitality.

Hyderabad: The inaugural Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championships 2023 is set to kick off on November 18, marking a momentous occasion for table tennis enthusiasts, particularly the seniors and veterans. Hosted by Firefox Sports & Resorts in Hyderabad, India, this prestigious four-day event will take place at their ultra-modern premises in Moinabad.

Under the auspices of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Federation (CTTF), the tournament promises a captivating blend of international sporting spirit and local hospitality. With a generous prize pool of $25,000, the top-tier competition will showcase fierce battles in men’s and women’s singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories. These categories will feature players who dominated the sport during their golden years.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each receive $500, while the men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles winners will take home $300 apiece. Open to players aged over 40, the competitions will feature a variety of age-group classifications, ranging from 40-44 years to 80+.

The CTTF eagerly anticipates witnessing the Masters showcase their exceptional skills and strategic prowess as they vie for ultimate glory. Players from many of the Federation’s 72 member nations will gather at Firefox Sports & Resorts in Moinabad, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, to participate in this exciting event.

Get ready for a thrilling spectacle of table tennis mastery as the inaugural Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championships 2023 unfolds in Hyderabad.