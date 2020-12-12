Megan Thee Stallion says Beyonce, Jay-Z give different advices

I would say JAY-Z gives the fun advice. Like say if I’m having a bad day, he’ll be like, ‘Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up.

Los Angeles: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has shared that Beyonce and her producer husband Jay-Z give very different advice. She added that the singer is more sensible than her husband, who is a fun guy.

Stallion shared while Jay-Z likes to give fun advice, his wife Beyonce has a more diplomatic approach.

“I would say JAY-Z gives the fun advice. Like say if I’m having a bad day, he’ll be like, ‘Megan, girl you need to be somewhere driving a boat. Turn up. Have a good time. Forget them people.’ He gives me the more hot girl advice,” Stallion said in an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”.

“Beyonce is just like, ‘Look queen, just rise above.’ She says it the nicer way, and Jay gives it to me the ‘turnt’ up way,” she added, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Stallion, who was a fan of Beyonce’s former band Destiny’s Child while she was growing up, says she cannot believe that she is now speaking to Beyonce and Jay-Z.

“I remember the first time I ever saw Destiny’s Child in concert. It was at the Rodeo and it was just amazing. I remember being a little kid like, ‘Wow. I want to do this one day.’ Just being from Houston, you have to know what Beyonce just means to us. She’s like the standard, so being able to just speak to Beyonce now, I’m like, girl, pat on the back because this is great.”

Stallion and Beyonce collaborated for a charity remix of the former’s hit track “Savage”. She said that she cried when she learned about getting a chance to perform with her.