Megastar Chiranjeevi calls Balagam an honest film

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:56 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

By, Kiran

Hyderabad: Balagam, the recently released Telugu film written and directed by Jabardasth Venu, has received positive reviews from both critics and the public. Everyone loved the film’s concept of giving a perfect message on human relations. After getting immense love from the public and many celebrities from the film fraternity, today megastar Chiranjeevi too met the team of Balagam in person and appreciated them for making such a good film.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy with the production of his next film, Bhola Shankar, in Hyderabad, invited the Balagam team to his sets. He appreciated the entire unit for giving such a message-oriented film to the Telugu audience and congratulated them on the film’s success. Chiranjeevi calls Balagam an honest film and personally congratulated Venu Yaldandi for his natural writing. Megastar revealed that the raw and original flavor of Telangana in the film is his favorite part. He blessed Venu to come up with more such films that deliver some message to the public in some way or another.

The producer of Balagam, Dil Raju, along with the lead actress, Kavya Kalyanram, and other cast and crew of the film also graced this moment and sought the blessings of the megastar.

Balagam is currently running successfully in theaters, with the crowd watching the film increasing day by day with all the positive word of mouth. Do watch Balagam in your nearest theaters and experience an emotional drama on human relations.