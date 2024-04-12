Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveil two new series

Deadline reports: Archewell Productions, founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announces early-stage production of two new nonfiction series with Netflix.

By ANI Published Date - 12 April 2024, 01:30 PM

Los Angeles: Since stepping back from their roles as senior working royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been focusing on their new life in California. The two are also making sure to make their mark in the entertainment industry with powerful content.

On April 11, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions revealed two new nonfiction series are in the “early stages” of production at Netflix, Deadline reported.

The projects are part of a deal that Meghan and Harry signed with streaming giant Netflix in 2020.

The first series will see The Duchess celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.

It will be produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation, which is behind series including Hulu’s The D’Amelio Show and A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology & the Aftermath.

Selena + Chef’s Leah Hariton will serve as showrunner with Michael Steed, who has helmed episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, directing.

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and Chanel Pysnik will exec produce for Archewell Productions alongside Hariton and Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC.

The second series follows the world of professional polo. Shot primarily at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center, the series will explore the world of the sport, which is known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene. It will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level. Prince Harry has been known as a keen polo player and is often photographed playing internationally.

The series will be produced by Boardwalk Pictures, the production company behind series such as Netflix’s Chef’s Table, Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? and Sex, Love & Goop.

The couple’s projects for the streamer so far have included the intimate docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022.