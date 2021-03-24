Mercedes Benz launches new model in Hyderabad

The new E-Class model features all new front fascia with new headlamps, new grille design, new bumpers and new split tail lamps

By | Published: 12:05 am 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Mercedes Benz Mahavir Motors has launched the new E-Class in three variants E 200, E 220 d, and E 350 d, in Hyderabad.

While launching the car, Yashwant Jhabakh, Chairman, Mahavir Motors along with CEO KK Shetty said that E class has been the most desired sedan over the years and in India it had been the one that has brought in the luxury saloon way back in 1996.

The new model features all new front fascia with new headlamps, new grille design, new bumpers and new split tail lamps. The interiors is enriched with refreshed appointments, a new generation steering wheel, latest telematics including NTG6 MBUX head unit with touchscreen, a press release said.

The intuitive, touch-sensitive controls of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience offer a host of features. The digital cockpit’s dual 12.3-inch displays include a central touch screen.

Competitive service packages starts from Rs 67,800 for two years. The price of E 200 is Rs 63.6 lakh, E 220d Rs 64.8 lakh and E 350 d AMG Line is Rs 80.9 lakh, the press release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .