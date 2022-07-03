Meta to end digital wallet service Novi by September 1

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:15 AM, Sun - 3 July 22

San Francisco: Meta, formerly Facebook, is all set to shut down the pilot for its digital wallet service Novi and the company wants users to withdraw their balance before it is no longer available, which is September 1.

Novi is a digital wallet that helps people send and receive money internationally — instantly and with no fees.

“The Novi pilot is ending — withdraw your balance before September 1, 2022. Both the Novi app and Novi on WhatsApp will no longer be available starting September 1, 2022,” according to Novi’s website.

“When the pilot ends, you will not be able to log in and access your Novi account. Please also be aware that starting July 21, 2022, you will no longer be able to add money to your account,” it added.

The company mentioned that there are two ways to withdraw the balance from a Novi account — the US and Guatemala customers can transfer money to their bank account. Guatemala customers can get only cash at a nearby withdrawal location.

If you have money remaining in your Novi account after the pilot ends on September 1, 2022, the company said it will attempt to transfer your balance to the bank account or debit card you have added to Novi.

Users can request a copy of their Novi information until the end of the Novi pilot. After the pilot ends, users will no longer be able to request a copy of your information.