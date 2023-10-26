MHA accords Z category security cover to ex-Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By ANI Published Date - 09:40 AM, Thu - 26 October 23

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded Z category Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security cover to BJP leader and former chief minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa.

Yediyurappa will be provided the security cover only in Karnataka and the CRPF personnel will soon take charge of the new responsibility.

The Central security cover for Yediyurappa is based on an Intelligence Bureau threat perception report shared with the MHA.

As per sources, Yediyurappa is in danger from radical groups in Karnataka. The CRPF commandos will provide security to the veteran BJP leader during his stay in Karnataka and his movement across the state.

The MHA’s order to provide Z category security to Yediyurappa was sent to the CRPF days after the former Chief Minister recently announced that he along with other state BJP leaders will soon begin a state-wide tour aimed at highlighting “failures” of the Congress government, and to strengthen his party ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Bookanakere Siddalingappa Yediyurappa, popularly known as BSY, has been a prominent figure in Karnataka politics for nearly five decades and is known for his leadership of the Lingayat community, which is considered to be one of the most significant vote banks in the state.

