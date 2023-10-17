Former Karnataka CM Bommai undergoes heart surgery

"Your good wishes have made me mentally stronger and I will return to public service soon. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who wished me well," said Bommai.

By PTI Published Date - 03:10 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has undergone a coronary artery bypass surgery, and is recovering at a private hospital here, sources close to him said.

Coronary artery bypass surgery is done to restore blood flow around a blocked heart artery.

Informing his followers that he has had surgery, Bommai said in a post on social media platform X that he is now “taking complete rest as advised by the doctors.” Stating that he is eagerly waiting to come back as soon as possible after full recovery, the 63-year-old BJP leader, who underwent the surgery on Monday, told his well wishers and followers: “As I am currently in the hospital, if you all come to see me in the hospital, it will disturb other patients…therefore, I request you not to come to the hospital.”

Bommai’s predecessor as chief minister BS Yediyurappa, in a post on X, wished him a speedy recovery.