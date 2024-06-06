| Michael Jordan Thrilled To Join Will Smith In I Am Legend 2

By IANS Updated On - 6 June 2024, 11:02 AM

Los Angeles: Actor Michael B. Jordan shared that the second instalment of ‘I Am Legend 2’ is still being written and is “really excited” to share screen space with Hollywood star Will Smith in the upcoming film.

The sequel to Will Smith‘s 2007 blockbuster was first announced in March 2022, with Smith set to return opposite new cast member Jordan.

“We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par,” Jordan told people.com.

“It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him (Will Smith).”

Jordan said that he had looked up to Smith for a long time.

“Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited,” said the actor, reports variety.com.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, “I Am Legend” starred Smith as virologist Robert Neville, the sole survivor in New York City of a man-made plague that transforms humans into bloodthirsty mutants. His mission to find a cure brings him into contact with other survivors.

Earlier this year, at a film festival, Smith had shared that ‘I Am Legend 2’ would utilise the 2007 movie’s alternate ending in which his character lived.

Meanwhile, Jordan is all set to appear in the new movie from his ‘Fruitvale Station’, ‘Creed’ and ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler.