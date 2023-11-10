Microsoft 365 services faced outage for some users, fixed now

Microsoft admitted that an artificial increase in synthetic network traffic resulted in DNS issues.

By IANS Updated On - 10:16 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

London: Microsoft on Friday said it has fixed issues that led to outage of Microsoft 365 services for some users in the UK and Germany.

Over 1,500 people in the UK reported issues with Microsoft Teams, according to outage tracker website Downdetector. A similar number of people said there were problems with gaming service Xbox Live. Microsoft looked at the diagnostic data to identify the underlying cause.

“We’ve identified some anomalies within our network infrastructure and are working to isolate the cause of these,” the company posted on X.

“We’ve made configuration changes to remediate impact and after monitoring the service, we’ve confirmed the issue is now resolved,” said the company.

Microsoft earlier faced outages in January when several customers reported problems. Last month, Microsoft made some key changes in the top echelons of its gaming vertical Xbox, promoting Sarah Bond as Xbox president, as the tech giant completed the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Bond will bring together Devices, Player & Creator Experiences, Platform Engineering, Strategy, Business Planning, Data & Analytics and Business Development, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in an internal memo to employees. Earlier, top Microsoft leaders Satya Nadella and Brad Smith welcomed the closing of $68.7 billion transaction to acquire gaming giant Activision Blizzard.