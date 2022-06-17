Microsoft Defender now available for individuals, families

17 June 22

New Delhi: As cyber threats become more sophisticated, Microsoft has announced the availability of its online security application ‘Microsoft Defender’ for individuals and families.

The ‘Microsoft Defender’ app is now available to Microsoft 365 personal and family subscribers, across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

The company is including Defender for individuals for no additional charge to Microsoft 365 family and personal subscribers.

Existing subscribers can download the app and sign-in with their personal Microsoft accounts.

Those who are not family or personal subscribers cannot purchase the Defender for individuals, but there is a free 30-day trial for the product.

“There are 921 password attacks every second. We’ve seen ransomware threats extending beyond their usual targets to go after small businesses and families. As bad actors become more and more sophisticated, we need to increase our personal defenses as well,” said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Security, Compliance, Identity, and Management at Microsoft.

Microsoft Defender is simplified online security that meets you and your family where you are by bringing multiple protections together into a single dashboard.

Microsoft has been testing Defender for individuals for several months.

“It provides online protection across the devices you and your family use. It offers tips and recommendations to strengthen your protection further,” said Jakkal.

The solution will manage security protections and view security protections for everyone in family, from a single easy-to-use, centralized dashboard.

You can extend Windows device protections to iOS, Android, and macOS devices for cross-platform malware protection on the devices you and your family use the most.

You will also receive instant security alerts, resolution strategies and expert tips to help keep your data and devices secure.