‘Middle Class Melodies’ will air on Zee Telugu

The channel will telecast the movie on February 14 at 12 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

This V Day, Zee Telugu celebrates love in all its form with the world TV premiere of Middle Class Melodies.

Raghava (Anand Devarakonda) decides to make his delicious Bombay chutney famous in Guntur the day he learns it from his mother (Surabhi Pravabhavathi) as a young child in Kolakaluru. His father, Kondala Rao (Goparaju Ramana) runs a tiffin center.

With his parent’s support, he moves to the ‘big city’ to make all his dreams come true. Sandhya (Varsha Bollamma) has been in love with Raghava for years and struggles to get closer to him. But when being famous for his Bombay chutney is Raghava’s first priority, how he manages to leave his mark makes up the tale.

It is directed by Vinod Anantoju and produced by Venigalla Anand Prasad, coupled with Sweekar Agasthi and RH Vikram's soulful music.

