Miley Cyrus announces new album ‘Plastic Hearts’

The artiste is all set to release seventh album on November 27

Pop star Miley Cyrus will unveil her seventh album, Plastic Hearts, on November 27. The singer made the announcement on Instagram. The album will feature 12 original tracks including her latest hit Midnight sky, and live covers of Heart of glass (Blondie) and Zombie (The Cranberries).

Plastic Hearts is Cyrus’s first full-length project in over three years. Last year, the singer released She Is Coming, the first of a trio of slated EPs, but she didn’t release the second and third instalments after announcing her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth. They settled their divorce last December, one year after their wedding.

The Grammy-nominated artiste wrote on Instagram that she had started the album over two years ago, adding that although she thought she had it all figured out, “no one checks an ego like life itself”.

“Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favour and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes(sic),” the singer stated.

“Luckily, my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing. If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning’; usually when something is over we call it ‘The End.’ But it was far from that,” she added.