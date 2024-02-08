Miley Cyrus, boyfriend Maxx Morando are living together

By IANS Published Date - 8 February 2024, 02:18 PM

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Maxx Morando seem to have taken a big step forward.

The ‘Flowers’ singer, 31, and the Liily drummer, 25, are living together, reports People magazine.

A source said: “She is very happy with him. Miley has changed a lot in the past couple of years. She seems more calm and harmonious. Everyone loves Maxx. He’s a great guy. She is very happy with him. He’s private and doesn’t like being in the press. It’s been good for her.”

Cyrus won big at the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, taking home her first and second Grammy for best pop solo performance and record of the year (both for ‘Flowers’).

As per People, she also took the stage for her debut performance of the smash hit, during which she sported a bedazzled silver look, channelling the late icon Tina Turner.

She gave her boyfriend a sweet shout out as she took home record of the year for ‘Flowers’. In addition to showing gratitude for her team, the ‘Wrecking Ball’ artiste thanked her mom Tish and sister Brandi, who sat in the audience, as well as Morando, whom she called “my love.”

At the event, the couple was photographed sharing a kiss as they sat together during the ceremony with Miley Cyrus’ family.

The pop star and Morando were first linked in 2021 when Cyrus was hosting her NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. They were photographed holding hands backstage and dancing to music.