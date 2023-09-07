Miley Cyrus returns to work following house fire devastation

By IANS Updated On - 01:33 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Los Angeles: Singer Miley Cyrus was filming the series ‘Black Mirror’ when her house burned down. She was in South Africa, shooting scenes when her $2.525 million Malibu home burned down in the 2018 Woolsey fire.

The singer for was shooting for her role as Ashley O in the ‘Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too’ episode of the Netflix anthology sci-fi horror series, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Speaking on her new TikTok series ‘Used to Be Young’, she said: “I was in South Africa, but it was taking place in Malibu. So it was just a real trip. Like probably two or three years later after this happened, I didn’t understand, but I would have this anxiety attack with the vision attached that I would be strapped down to a gurney.”

“So I would have these dreams anytime I would go to perform and I thought that was just an anxious vision that made no sense, but actually as my house was burning down I was strapped to a gurney with my hands locked in handcuffs strapped to a bed.”

The day after her home was destroyed in the blaze, she was on set filming her pop star character’s ‘On a Roll’ fictional music video. She added: “The show must go on.”

The ‘Flowers’ hitmaker lived in the property with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth before it burned down in the California wildfires nearly five years ago, and in spite of their split, Miley still has very fond memories of living there.

She said in a recent TikTok video: “The ‘Meet Miley Cyrus’ record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist. And so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would’ve never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down. That house had so much magic to it. It ended up really changing my life.”