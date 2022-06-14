Million March against Nupur Sharma planned in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:16 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee has given a call for a ‘Million March’ to protest against the reported anti Prophet comments of now suspended BJP party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Mohd Mushtaq Malik, convener of the T&AP JAC, said 35 Muslim and other secular organizations would come forward to organize the march scheduled on Saturday at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park.

“It is a peaceful march to protest the derogatory comments made by Nupur Sharma and also other leaders against Prophet Mohammed and Islam. Lakhs of people are expected to participate in the march demanding stringent action,” Mushtaq Malik said.

He said the city police was informed of the march and that necessary security arrangements were requested.