Mini-goods carrier washed away in Mahabubabad town limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 September 2024, 11:20 PM

Mahabubabad: A mini-goods carrier washed away in Rallavagu at Edulapusapelli under Mahabubabad municipality limits in the district on Sunday night.

It was said that there were around six persons travelling in the vehicle when the vehicle was swept away by the floodwaters as the driver tried to cross a bridge across the stream and got stuck to a tree. The locals were trying to rescue the stranded persons with the help of ropes.