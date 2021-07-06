Mini tank bunds being developed in all towns: Harish Rao

Mini tank bunds that will be developed in all major towns across the State which would serve as recreational spots for locals, said Minister Harish Rao

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who inaugurated a mini tank bund at Uba Cheruvu on the outskirts of Sadasivpet town, said that the Telangana government is developing mini tank bunds in all major towns across the State which would serve as recreational spots for locals. The government spent Rs 5.5 crore on developing the tank bund here.

Saying that they wanted to add more beauty and recreational facilities on the Uba Cheruvu bund, Rao added that beautification works will be taken up by spending around Rs 1 crore. He said that a central lighting system will be installed besides creating a play area for kids. Appreciating the work of the irrigation department, Rao said that the Bathukamma Ghat on the tank’s bund was well designed. With an objective to improve the infrastructure facilities in the towns across the State, the Minister said that they were building integrated vegetarian and meat markets by spending Rs 500 crore. After laying foundation for the new market in Sadasivpet on this occasion, Rao instructed the officials to complete the works within nine months.

The Minister later inaugurated the Library building in the town which was built with a budget of Rs 35 lakh.

Rao also laid foundation for separate vaikunta Dhams for Hindus, Christians and Muslims on the outskirts of Sadasivpet. Saying that Rs 7.75 crore would be spent on these Vaikunta Dhams, the Finance Minister said that they have allotted 5 acres of land to each for the purpose. He added that an additional Rs 15 lakh will be granted to each of the three Vaikunta Dhams to buy funeral procession vehicles.

Stating that they commenced the work of providing drinking water to each and every house in the town by spending Rs 45 crore, the Minister said that the works will be completed by Deepavali. Protem Chairman of Legislative Council V Bhupal Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, MP Zaheerabad BB Patil, Collector Sangareddy M Hanumantha Rao, Additional Collector Rajaharshi Sha, former Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar, Zilla Library Sangham Chairman P Narahari Reddy, Municipal Chairman Jayamma and others were present. Later, Hairsh Rao also participated in multiple programmes in Zaheerabad Constituency during his day-long programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .