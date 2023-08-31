Ministry of External Affairs issues advisory against misuse of passports

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a stern advisory to combat the growing misuse of passports as advertising platforms.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, in a statement issued here on Thursday described it as alarming trend where travel agents have been defacing the cover of Indian passports by pasting their agency or company stickers. The practise not only undermines the sanctity of the passport but contravenes union Government guidelines pertaining to passport maintenance.

“The outer cover of the Indian Passport carried the national emblem with the Ashoka Chakra on it and incorporates several security features aimed at ensuring its authenticity and integrity. Pasting adhesives or promotional stickers by agent can mask the National Emblem and tamper with the security features and can be compromised – prevented verification of authenticity. It may also cause difficulties in assessing the genuineness of the passports and thereby lead to issues for Indian travellers at immigration points,” the statement read.