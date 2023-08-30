Geetika Srivastava, IFS: First Indian Woman To Lead A Mission In Pakistan | Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:00 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: For the first time since Independence, Geetika Srivastava will be the first woman to be India’s head of mission in Pakistan. Geetika Srivastava, a 2005 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, will be the new charge d’affaires at its High Commission in Islamabad. Currently serving as Joint Secretary at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs, Srivastava looks after the Indo-Pacific division.