Minor gang-raped in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area; 3 held

By ANI Published Date - 12:55 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

New Delhi: Three persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the national capital’s Shahbad Dairy area on the night of June 27, Delhi police said.

According to the police, the two accused have been identified as Bobby, Rahul and one juvenile.

Giving details, the police said on the night of June 27, the victim was in the park with her friend when a few boys raped her and fled.

“We received a call on Tuesday in connection with the sexual assault of a minor girl. Upon receiving the complaint, the police arrested three accused while one is absconding and multiple teams are working to nab him,” officials said.

Police said that the accused has been arrested/apprehended under Sections 376D/323/34 Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Police said it has filed a 640-page charge sheet against the man accused in the killing a 16-year-old minor girl in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy.

The minor was allegedly killed after being stabbed multiple times and her head being crushed with a boulder by a 20-year-old man identified as Sahil in the Shahbad Dairy area on May 28, police said.