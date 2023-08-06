Ads
Sunday, Aug 6, 2023
Minor girl raped by neighbour in Delhi’s Seelampur

According to police, the accused owns a flour mill. 

By PTI
Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sun - 6 August 23
Representational Image

New Delhi: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur area, police said on Sunday.
The 40-year-old accused is absconding, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and 6/10 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered at Seelampur police station, a senior officer said.

According to police, the accused owns a flour mill.

