Minor irrigation tank suffers breach in Siddipet

Though the villagers informed Irrigation officials when it suffered a minor breach a week ago, it is alleged that the officials did not respond in time.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 04:29 PM

Minor irrigation tank suffered a breach at Tipparam village in Kukunurpally in Siddipet district on Tuesday

Siddipet: Ura Cheruvu, a minor irrigation tank, suffered a breach at Tipparam village in Kukunurpally mandal on Tuesday as the district received continuous rains for over five days.

Though the villagers informed Irrigation officials when it suffered a minor breach a week ago, it is alleged that the officials did not respond in time. Though the villagers tried to close the breach by mobilising funds among themselves, the tank suffered a massive breach again. The entire water flew down the stream.