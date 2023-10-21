Mira Rajput Kapoor rocks white shirt and jeans at the airport

Saturday at Mumbai Airport: Mira Rajput Kapoor Elevates Classic White Shirt and Blue Jeans Look

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sat - 21 October 23

Mumbai:When it comes to fashion, Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput knows best how to grab eyeballs.

On Saturday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where she flaunted her opulent take on the classic white shirt and blue jeans.

The mother of two children looked stunning in a white shirt that she tucked in her bootcut blue denims. She elevated her look with minimal makeup, black heels and a black handbag.





Her latest airport look garnered loads of likes and comments on social media.

“Love her fashion sense,” a social media user commented.

“Woww…she looks beautiful,” another one wrote.

Mira is quite active on social media. Whether it’s her parenting journey or her best style moments, she loves sharing snippets of her life with her followers.

On Instagram, she currently enjoys a massive fan following of 4.6M followers. Recently, she served some serious festive style inspiration.

She shared her pictures in chikankari kurtis and shared how one can amp up the ethnic look.

“Embracing the rich heritage of Chikankari with my top 3 looks from @houseofchikankari.in ‘s new collection.Here’s how I styled them! A Regal Angrakha – Pair it with statement earrings, a cute potli bag, and colorful juttis for an elevated look! A Classic Straight Kurta – Add some silver jhumkas, and bangles for an elegant ethnic look! A

Fusion Short Kurta – For a contemporary twist on a classic, I love pairing this Chikankari Short Kurta with white pencil pants and a versatile jute bag,” she wrote.



Mira married Shahid in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.