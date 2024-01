Mirali Cricket Academy clinch U-14 title

MACA Mirali Cricket Academy registered a 17-run victory over Chirec U-14 side in the final of the CK Nayudu Day-Night Junior Cricket Tourney

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 1 January 24

Under-14 MACA Mirali Cricket Academy team members with the winners trophy on Monday.

Hyderabad: MACA Mirali Cricket Academy registered a 17-run victory over Chirec U-14 side in the final of the CK Nayudu Day-Night Junior Cricket Tourney held at SCF Cricket Ground, Hyderabad on Monday.

Batting first, Mirali CA posted 39/8 in 6 overs. In reply, Chirec managed 22/4 to concede defeat. In the other final, Redhills Cricket Club secured a narrow four-run win over MACA Mirali Cricket Academy to lift the under-12 final. Redhills CC posted 64/3 in 8 overs. Later, Mirali CA managed 60/7 on the board.

Brief Scores: MACA Mirali Cricket Academy 39/8 in 6 overs bt CHIREC U-14 22/4 IN 6 overs; Redhills Cricket Club U-12 64/3 in 8 overs bt MACA Mirali Cricket Academy 60/7 in 8 overs.