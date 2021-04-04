Miscreants set fire to harvested jowar crop in Sangareddy

Kuruma Nagagonda had harvested his jowar crop and stored it at his farm. Some unidentified miscreants set the produce on fire late on Saturday night.

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Sangareddy: Some unidentified miscreants set fire to about 15 quintals of harvested jowar crop on the outskirts of Chapta (K) village in Kangti Mandal.

Kuruma Nagagonda had harvested his jowar crop and stored it at his farm. Some unidentified miscreants set the produce on fire late on Saturday night. The cost of the crop, which was reduced to ash, was estimated at Rs 45,000. The farmer, who filed a case at Kangti Police Station, demanded action against the miscreants and sought compensation from the government.