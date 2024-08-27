“Miss one of my favorite places’: David Warner fondly remembers Hyderabad

The cricketer's heartfelt message comes as no surprise to his fans, who witnessed his fondness for the city and its people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 01:43 PM

The former captain of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a post, reminiscing about his favourite place in the city.

Hyderabad: Australian cricketer David Warner has once again expressed his deep affection for Hyderabad, a city that holds a special place in his heart.

The former captain of the Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) took to his Instagram on Tuesday to share a post, reminiscing about his favourite place in the city.

Also Read Warner seals deal with Sydney Thunder; Smith to play for Sixers

In an Instagram story, Warner posted a picture of the iconic Charminar, with the caption, “Miss one of my favourite places.” This heartfelt message comes as no surprise to his fans, who have witnessed Warner’s fondness for the city and its people throughout and after his time during the IPL.

Warner played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the IPL and led the team to their first and only IPL title in 2016. He was released by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 auction before the Delhi Capitals picked him for a homecoming.

He played for the Delhi-based franchise from 2009 to 2013. Despite his move to Delhi Capitals, Warner’s bond with Hyderabad remains strong, as evidenced by his frequent social media posts about the city and its culture.