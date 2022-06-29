MLC Kavitha to inaugurate Telangana Pavilion at ATA convention in USA

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha will inaugurate Telangana Pavilion at the 17th Convention and Youth Conference of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in Washington DC on July 2. She will also participate in the prime meet organised by the ATA representatives in the city.

The 17th Convention and Youth Conference of ATA will be held at at Walter E Convention centre from July 1 to 3 in Washington DC. It will showcase the prowess of Telugu intellectuals, technological experts, doctors, prominent businessmen, cultural and literary experts both from India and the USA.

Kavitha will also launch a book on Bathukamma on the occasion. Telangana Jagruthi, the cultural and literary organisation founded by Kavitha scripted a history of sorts in October last year. The world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up in colours depicting the Bathukamma, the floral festival of Telangana.