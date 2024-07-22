Rains bring relief to farmers in erstwhile Medak

22 July 2024

Representational Image

Sangareddy: The recent rains in the erstwhile Medak district provided a huge relief to farmers across the district.

Though the district received relatively less rainfall compared to other districts in the State, the rains saved the crops that had started withering a week ago. However, the rains were not enough to fill the minor irrigation tanks and various reservoirs built across the rivers and streams in the district because the district received moderate rains. Manjeera reservoir, the biggest reservoir in the district, had received negligible inflows during the last few days because the Manjeera’s catchment area witnessed moderate rains in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Due to extended dry spells, the farmers could not take up even rainfed crops in the expected location in Sangareddy district this Vanakalam season. The situation was similar in Siddipet and Medak districts. The farmers were forced to perform frog marriages, padayatras, play bathukamma, and other rituals to appease the rain gods. Finally, the district received some good rains during the last four days. However, the farmers were still reluctant to take up paddy nurseries or transplantation as reservoirs and tanks received no inflows.