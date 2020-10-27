M&M rolls out Krish-e Centres in Telangana

Krish-e provides technology driven services inlcuding agronomy advisory, access to advanced farm equipment rentals and precision farming solutions to farmers

Hyderabad: Mahindra & Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) rolled out Krish-e Centres in Mahbubnagar, Miryalaguda and Kamareddy in Telangana as part of Mahindra’s new ‘Farming as a Service’ business.

Krish-e provides technology driven services inlcuding agronomy advisory, access to advanced farm equipment rentals and precision farming solutions to farmers. Farmers can reach out to the Krish-e Sahayaks in person, through apps or through the call centre.

Hemant Sikka, president, FES, said “Productivity and farm incomes have scope for improvement. An increase in farmers’ incomes is the focus and our vision is to provide technology at competitive costs to Indian farmers.”

Krish-e will help farmers adopt better effective farming techniques powered by AI, IoT and digital solutions for increased productivity and profitability, he said.

Krish-e currently has 1,000 demo plots where it works alongside farmers to showcase impact through a combination of agronomy inputs and mechanisation. It will leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to bring precision farming to farmers. As part of this, M&M has made strategic investments in Resson – a Canadian predictive analytics company, Gamaya – a Swiss hyperspectral image analytics company and Carnot – an Indian AI enabled Agri IoT company.

Krish-e precision farming solutions use sensors and cameras on the farm, on drones, on satellites and on farm equipment to collect soil, crop and machine data. AI algorithms transform this data into field maps, enabling farmers and agronomists to run variable rate farming operations.

These are already being used by potato, grape and sugarcane farmers. Krish-e has launched three apps to deliver advisory and rental services in a farmer-focused manner, a release said.

