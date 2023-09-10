Modi holds talks with Trudeau, discusses full range of India-Canada ties

Over the past three days, Modi engaged in numerous one-on-one meetings as global leaders convened for the concluded G20 Summit.

By PTI Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and discussed full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors.” Modi has held several bilateral meetings over the last three days as world leaders gathered for the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday.