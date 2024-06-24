Modi takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha, says people want substance not slogans

Taking a jibe at Opposition, he says India wants debate, diligence, not disturbance in Parliament

By Agencies Published Date - 24 June 2024, 11:59 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets media personnel as he arrives to attend the first day of the Parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took oath as member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday, said people have given his government mandate for a third consecutive term and put a stamp of approval on its policies and intentions. He also said the 18th Lok Sabha begins with a resolve of building a ‘Shreshtha Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Addressing the media in the Parliament complex at the beginning of the first session of the new Lok Sabha, Modi asserted that his government will take everyone along in fulfilling the aspirations of the people. He also noted that Emergency’s 50th anniversary falls on June 25, and described it as a “black spot” on India’s democracy when Constitution was discarded.

Welcoming new MPs, he said the 18th Lok Sabha commences with a dream of building a developed India by 2047. People expect good steps from the Opposition but it has been disappointing so far, he said while expressing hope that it will fulfil its role and maintain democracy’s decorum.

India needs a responsible Opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence, not disturbance in Parliament, he said in a jibe at the Opposition. The Prime Minister noted that 65 crore voters participated in the just-held parliamentary elections and it was for the second time since Independence that a government was chosen for a third consecutive term. The occasion came after 60 years, he said.

Modi returned to power for a third consecutive term earlier this month. Modi and his Council of Ministers took oath on June 9.

This is the third term of Modi as a member of the Lok Sabha. He retained the Varanasi seat, which he has been winning since 2014.

As Leader of the House, he was the first one to take oath. Earlier in the day, B Mahtab took oath as member of the new House as well as that of Pro-tem Speaker at Rashtrapati Bhavan.