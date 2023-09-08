Modi wishes Spanish Prez speedy recovery after he tests Covid positive

By IANS Published Date - 08:18 PM, Fri - 8 September 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Spanish President Pedro Sanchez a speedy recovery, after he tested positive for Coronavirus and expressed his inability to attend the G20 summit in New Delhi, which is scheduled to start from Saturday.

“Praying for your good health and speedy recovery @sanchezcastejon. We shall miss your insightful views during the upcoming G20 Summit. At the same time, a warm welcome to the Spanish delegation which has come to India,” Modi posted on X.

He was responding to a post by Sanchez, where he informed that he would not be able to attend the G20 summit as he had tested positive for Coronavirus. Sanchez went on to add that though he was feeling fine, he would be represented by his first vice president and minister of economic affairs and minister for foreign affairs at the summit.

Spain, the world’s 15th largest economy, is currently a permanent invitee to the G20.