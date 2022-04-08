Modi’s rule is worst ever in 75 years of Indian independence: CPI state secretary

CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy at a meeting in Narsampet on Friday.

Warangal: CPI state secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was continuing with its misrule and putting a heavy burden on the people.

He alleged that for 75 years India had not witnessed the wicked rule like that of the incumbent government at the Centre. He also criticised the TRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for increasing the fares of TSRTC tickets, and electricity in the State.

Addressing the party leaders after the meeting of the both Warangal and Hanamkonda districts at Narsampet town here on Friday, Reddy has criticized the Modi government for the unprecedented price rise of the petrol, diesel and LPG prices. “ The K Chandrashekhar Rao’s government in the state is also increasing electricity and RTC charges by placing a heavy burden on the people,” he said.

Exposing the bankruptcy of the BJP, he said that petrol, diesel and gas prices had been kept static during the elections in the North India. He said that the Modi government had put the country in the hands of owners of the big corporate companies. “Narendra Modi government has written off NPA worth Rs 11 lakh crore of the big companies, while it is looting the common people,” Reddy said. He also found fault with the Centre for not setting up the tribal university, coach factory, and steel plant at Bayyaram as promised in the AP Reorganization Act -2014.

Party Warangal and Hanamkonda district secretaries Panjala Ramesh, and Mekala Ravi respectively presented the district report at the meetings. Party State secretariat member Thakkallapally Srinivas Rao, State Working Committee members N Jyoti, T Venkatramulu, former MLA P Saraiah, K Bikshapati, AIYF State President Sd Vali Ullah Qhadri, AISF State President N Ashok Stalin and others attended the meetings.

