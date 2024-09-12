Mohit Chauhan to perform in Dubai concert on September 21

Tickets for the concert are available on Platinumlist.net. The performance is organised by VTR Hospitality & Events, and supported by Showoff Entertainment.

By IANS Published Date - 12 September 2024, 02:44 PM

Playback singer Mohit Chauhan

Mumbai: Playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who is known for iconic tracks like ‘Dooba Dooba’, ‘Nadaan Parindey’, ‘Tum Se Hi’, and others, is set to perform in Dubai at The Agenda in Media City, this month.

He will take the stage as a part of the ‘Road to Headlines Festival’ on September 21, 2024. With his impressive stage presence and unique voice, the singer will be seen treating the fans with some of his most iconic Bollywood blockbusters, including ‘Pee Loon’, ‘Kun Faya Kun’, ‘Matargashti’, ‘Masakali’, ‘Tum Se Hi’, and many more soul-stirring melodies.

Expressing his excitement for the gig, Mohit Chauhan shared, “It’s thrilling to be performing in Dubai again after so long. I truly enjoy the vibrant energy of the Dubai audience, and their warm embrace of my music always makes my performances even more special”.

He further mentioned, “I’ve been fortunate to receive so much love and appreciation from my fans in Dubai, and I’m incredibly grateful for that. I promise to bring a night full of fun, creating wonderful memories as we enjoy a musical journey together”.

The ‘Boondein’ singer is a global sensation, boasting a remarkable history of collaborations with industry giants like AR Rahman, Imtiaz Ali, and other top-tier artists. He is known for consistently delivering powerful performances.

Meanwhile, the singer was also recently seen in a cameo performance in the Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer streaming biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. His collaborations with the Oscar and Grammy-winning music composer A. R. Rahman, and Pritam have been huge hits. He was the voice of Ranbir Kapoor’s character of Jordan in the Imtiaz Ali directorial ‘Rockstar’.