Monkey, dog menace on rise in Mahabubabad, says BRS MLC

BRS MLC Thakkellapalli Ravinder Rao said the unchecked population of monkeys and stray dogs has led to instances of the primates attacking and biting bystanders in the district. Monkeys were damaging vegetables, orchards and fields.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 August 2024, 09:12 PM

BRS MLC Thakkellapalli Ravinder Rao

Mahabubabad: BRS MLC Thakkellapalli Ravinder Rao has urged the government to curb the menace of monkeys and dogs in the district.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Rao said the unchecked population of monkeys has led to instances of the primates attacking and biting bystanders in the district. Monkeys were damaging vegetables, orchards and fields, he said, adding that due to the presence of monkeys in a large number people were fearing to come out of their homes.

Stating that the number of incidents of dog bites were on rise in the district, the BRS MLC urged the government to immediately take measures to resolve the issue. In addition to this, diseases were rampant due to the proliferation of mosquitoes in villages and towns, he said, adding that many people were suffering from diseases such as dengue, malaria and chikungunya.

“Government and private hospitals are overcrowded with patients. The government needs to act and ensure that everyone gets treatment,”he said.