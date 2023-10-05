Moscow awards certificates to first batch of Indian ambassadors in MICE program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:33 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

The Moscow City Tourism Committee has awarded certificates to the first 50 participants of the Moscow MICE Ambassadors program in India. The ceremony took place at the BLTM 2023 event. Evgeny Kozlov, Chairman of The Moscow City Tourism Committee, stated that Indian business tourists were the second most numerous in Moscow in 2022. To further promote Moscow as a business tourism destination, the Moscow MICE Ambassadors program was launched this year. It plans to expand to 200 ambassadors by 2024.

The program offers training in various aspects of business tourism, including conference organization, accommodation, transportation, and sightseeing. Moscow aims to become a top choice for Indian business tourism. Gajesh Girdhar, Founder of NIMA (Network of Indian MICE Agents), highlighted Moscow’s appeal for Indian MICE tourists due to its year-round suitability and infrastructure.

Moscow offers 10 direct flights and an electronic visa option for Indian tourists. The MICE Ambassador program is expected to boost Indian business tourism. Additionally, the Meet Global MICE Congress in Moscow, with participants from 14 countries including India, is scheduled for October.