Moscow Film Festival: Women power to the fore, say Dutt sisters

More and more women are storming the Indian film industry and it is no longer gender-specific, say the Dutt sisters — Swapana and Priyanka

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 10:00 PM

Moscow: More and more women are storming the Indian film industry and it is no longer gender-specific, say the Dutt sisters — Swapana and Priyanka — who are creating a buzz not only in the Indian film industry but also globally with their blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

Here in Moscow to explore cinema from Russia and 40 other countries which are showcasing their creativity at the MIFW, the Dutt sisters, speaking to ‘Telangana Today‘, hope to create a global market for Indian cinema.

An encouraging aspect towards this effort is – ‘Kalki’ hitting the Russian cinemas in their own language. Come September, ‘Kalki’ will be dubbed into the Russian language and hit the theatres in Moscow and other Russian cities.

On women, especially the Dutt sisters Priyanka and Swapna Dutt making a good impact on the industry, Swapna Dutt says the last 10 years saw a lot of women entering not just as actors and fashion designers, which was the tradition for ages, but also donning the role of editors, directors, assistant directors, and other roles behind the camera with aplomb.

“Parents are also understanding and don’t have any kind of reservations if their children want to pursue the glamorous field,” she says. On their Moscow visit, Swapna Dutt said that their hit film ‘Sita Ramam’ was shot in some palaces in St Petersburg.

“If there is a script and need for it, we will definitely zero in on Russian locales and the Russian industry wants the Indian film fraternity to explore the various options available here and unlike the pre-Covid time, there are some incentives and offers in place,” Priyanka Dutt added.